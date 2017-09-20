Wood helps lift Padres over D'backs, 6-2

SAN DIEGO — Travis Wood pitched six efficient innings and contributed two RBIs as the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Arizona failed to gain ground in the NL wild-card race despite A. J. Pollock's two homers and a double. The loss reduced the Dodgers' magic number to clinch the NL West to two.

Wood (4-6), who surrendered a career-high nine runs in his last start, rebounded to win for the first time since Aug. 19. The southpaw was the benefactor of three double plays as he allowed two runs, three hits and two walks. He struck out three in raising his record at Petco Park this year to 4-1 in five starts.

San Diego scored five times in the first three innings as it beat the Diamondbacks for the second straight game to clinch the series. Arizona has still won 20 of its last 28 games since Aug. 21.

Three Padres relievers blanked the Diamondbacks over the final three innings Brad Hand got the final three outs for his 20th save.

Zack Godley (8-8) got knocked around early but lasted until the fifth inning. He was charged with five runs and eight hits. He walked three, with six strikeouts. Godley had won three of his last four starts.

Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the sixth pushed the Padres back in front 6-2.

Pollack produced his second career multi-homer game with another long fly in the sixth, his 12th on the year. He redirected Wood's 78 mph curveball into the left field seat's second deck, pulling the Diamondbacks within 5-2.

San Diego scored three times in the third for a 5-1 lead. The big blow was Wood smacking a two-run, two-out single to centre on a full-count pitch. That followed Yangervis Solarte's run-scoring single, his second RBI of the game.

The Padres went ahead 2-1 in the first on Wil Myers' RBI single off the left-field wall and Solarte's sacrifice fly. In the inning's top half, Pollock led off with a homer.