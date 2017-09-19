Alex Gordon hits MLB's record-setting 5,694th HR of season

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons has noticed the surge in homers but doesn't have an explanation.

"It really looks like the ball is flying," he said.

Power subsided after the start of drug testing with penalties in 2004. The home run average dropped in 2014 to its lowest level since 1992, then started rising during the second half of the 2015 season.

"My biggest take on it is that players are trying to hit more home runs," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. "Their philosophy overall, a lot of these position players, is to get the ball in the air and also pull the ball and get the ball in the air and hit it as far as you can. So you're increasing the launch angle, whatever you want to call this, stay away from the groundballs. And so they're sacrificing a little bit more contact to do a little bit more damage."

When the previous record of 5,693 was set in 2000, Sammy Sosa led the major leagues with 50 home runs and Barry Bonds hit 49.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton leads the major leagues with 55 home runs this year, followed by New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge with 44.

Yost said he doesn't believe more players are swinging for the fences than in years past.

"You're always looking to elevate," Yost said. "You're not going to make a whole lot of money hitting the ball on the ground in this league because the defenders are so quick and athletic. You've got to get the ball in the air, I think, if you're going to be successful."

___

AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Ian Harrison, The Associated Press