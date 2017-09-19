Bantam AAA 99ers sweep Alliance Showcase

It’s been a strong start to the season for the Brantford 99ers bantam AAA team.

The 99ers kicked off the season with the Alliance Showcase event, going undefeated.

The Alliance Showcase featured all 12 teams from the Alliance. The 99ers will also attend several invitation-only tournaments, which attract some of the best teams in North America. They will travel to the University of Notre Dame, Mississauga for the Super Series Border Battle, the Toronto Marlies Classic and then the North American Silver Stick.

99ers 6, Chatham Kent Cyclones 5