Shamrocks emrge from the Storm in Simcoe

If you weren’t paying attention to social media on Friday and you arrived at Talbot Gardens Sunday a little early, you probably thought it was just another home opener for the Simcoe Storm, complete with what’s been the team’s regular logo at centre ice for years.
Think again.
Then out the team came, in their new white, green, yellow and black uniforms. A throwback to when the Simcoe Storm were a force in the Niagara District Junior Hockey League in the early 2000s.
Only thing though, is this wasn’t the Storm anymore.
The Simcoe Shamrocks were making their home debut against the Glanbrook Rangers.
For the ninth time in franchise history, Simcoe’s junior hockey team hit the reset button and changed the team’s name, surprising everyone Friday, when they opened the Provincial Junior Hockey League season on the road against the Dunnville Mudcats.
The Shamrocks are also the ninth name in franchise history. It joins the Storm (1989-2017), Rams (1985-88), Penguins (1983-85), Jets (1972-82), Chargers (1969-72), Blades (1962-69), Pacers (1960-62), Juniors (1959-60).
“I wanted to surprise everyone with it. Changing the look is something I’ve been thinking about ever since we got the team last year,” Shamrocks general manager Andy Tonner said. “Changing the name is something we toyed around with for a while. Honestly it was a last minute thing when we finally pulled the trigger on it.”
When it comes to the name, Tonner struggled to decide whether to keep the Storm, or go away from it.
“I wanted to really start with a clean slate,” Tonner said. “The Storm has a lot of history. But the last several years, things haven’t been great. We really wanted to reset it all.
“There were a couple of names we were thinking of, including keeping the Storm and using the old logo,” said Tonner, who is also vice president of Hespeler Minor Hockey Association, who also goes by the Shamrocks name. “We wanted to bring the green back. That was the big thing. The more we started thinking about it, the Shamrocks name kept creeping in. We have a core group of kids on the team that played their minor hockey in the Hespeler system and they think its pretty cool.”
As for the logo, it’s still a work in progress. It was such a last-minute thing, that the old Storm logo is still on the ice.
“It’s something we’re still working on,” Tonner said. “I’ve already talked to the guys at the rink about the logo on the ice. When it was time to give them something, we didn’t have it.”
The same went for the uniforms.
The Shamrocks have college-style jerseys, with the team name across the across the chest and player’s number under it. On the shoulders there is a four-leaf clover, while the pants have bee hives, with bees buzzing around it.
“The bee hive is something my daughter designed,” Tonner said. “The guys on this team, when they were growing up always said, ‘The bees are buzzing in Hespeler.’ It’s something that has always stuck. I’m still not sure what I think of it still. It’s just a symbol of what we’re hoping the team resembles.”
And despite losing 4-2 in its debut at home, the Shamrocks were buzzing, especially in the third period, outshooting the Rangers 14-11.
After playing to a scoreless first period, Cole Feeney opened the scoring in the second period. Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, Mathew Rimac, Connor Maitz and Garnet Batrynchuk replied during the second half of the frame.
With the Shamrocks buzzing in the third period, rookie Matthew Tonner netted his first PJHL goal on the powerplay, while Noah Matteson responded for the Rangers with a power-play goal of his own.
ICE CHIPS: Friday, the Shamrocks got goals from Devin Schneider, Ryley Smith and Ben Curtin in the 3-3 tie. Nick Brake scored two for the Mudcats, while Eric Topp added one. The Shamrocks are back in action Thursday in Niagara Falls against the Riverhawks, and host the Mudcats Sunday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
