Shamrocks emrge from the Storm in Simcoe

“There were a couple of names we were thinking of, including keeping the Storm and using the old logo,” said Tonner, who is also vice president of Hespeler Minor Hockey Association, who also goes by the Shamrocks name. “We wanted to bring the green back. That was the big thing. The more we started thinking about it, the Shamrocks name kept creeping in. We have a core group of kids on the team that played their minor hockey in the Hespeler system and they think its pretty cool.”

As for the logo, it’s still a work in progress. It was such a last-minute thing, that the old Storm logo is still on the ice.

“It’s something we’re still working on,” Tonner said. “I’ve already talked to the guys at the rink about the logo on the ice. When it was time to give them something, we didn’t have it.”

The same went for the uniforms.

The Shamrocks have college-style jerseys, with the team name across the across the chest and player’s number under it. On the shoulders there is a four-leaf clover, while the pants have bee hives, with bees buzzing around it.

“The bee hive is something my daughter designed,” Tonner said. “The guys on this team, when they were growing up always said, ‘The bees are buzzing in Hespeler.’ It’s something that has always stuck. I’m still not sure what I think of it still. It’s just a symbol of what we’re hoping the team resembles.”

And despite losing 4-2 in its debut at home, the Shamrocks were buzzing, especially in the third period, outshooting the Rangers 14-11.

After playing to a scoreless first period, Cole Feeney opened the scoring in the second period. Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, Mathew Rimac, Connor Maitz and Garnet Batrynchuk replied during the second half of the frame.

With the Shamrocks buzzing in the third period, rookie Matthew Tonner netted his first PJHL goal on the powerplay, while Noah Matteson responded for the Rangers with a power-play goal of his own.

ICE CHIPS: Friday, the Shamrocks got goals from Devin Schneider, Ryley Smith and Ben Curtin in the 3-3 tie. Nick Brake scored two for the Mudcats, while Eric Topp added one. The Shamrocks are back in action Thursday in Niagara Falls against the Riverhawks, and host the Mudcats Sunday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.

dsmart@norfolknews.ca

twitter.com/darrylsmart1