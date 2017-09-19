New England Revolution fire coach Jay Heaps

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution have fired coach Jay Heaps, who had been with the team as a player or coach for 15 seasons.

The team announced the move Tuesday. Assistant coach Tom Soehn will take over for the rest of the season.

The Revolution had been within a point of playoff position before losing back-to-back games by a combined score of 10-1.

Under Heaps, the Revolution made the playoffs three times and reached the MLS Cup in 2014. In all, he had a 75-81-43 regular-season record and was 4-3-1 in the playoffs.