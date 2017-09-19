West Indies 204-9 off 42 overs in shortened 1st ODI

MANCHESTER, England — Chris Gayle's return to one-day international cricket was predictably entertaining, but cut short, as England restricted West Indies to 204-9 off 42 overs in the shortened first ODI on Tuesday.

Gayle was dropped by Joe Root on 0, and then hit three sixes and two fours for 37 from 27 balls in his first one-day game since the 2015 World Cup.

He fell to Chris Woakes as he was getting going, though, and England fought back in the middle overs to keep the West Indians in check.

Ben Stokes, back in the team after being rested for West Indies' win in the only Twenty20, led England's bowling effort with 3-43. That included the big wickets of Shai Hope for 35 and Marlon Samuels for 17.

Woakes ended Gayle's early attack in his 2-41 — Root held onto a second chance with a brilliant running catch at extra cover. Legspinner Adil Rashid also picked up two wickets.

The West Indian innings started well with Gayle, and ended strongly with captain Jason Holder's 41 from 33. West Indies took 15 runs off Stokes in the final over to get past 200.

But the tourists couldn't keep any momentum through the innings and the run rate of 4.85 an over gave England a below-par total to chase in the series-opener.

Play was delayed for two hours because of a wet outfield at Old Trafford. After two inspections, the umpires decided to let the first of five ODIs go ahead but reduced the game to 42 overs for each side because of the time lost.

