Hischier scores as Devils beat Capitals in preseason opener

NEWARK, N.J. — Nico Hischier scored in his preseason debut, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Monday night.

Hischier, the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft, made it 4-1 with a steal and a slick backhander at 15:46 of the third period . Mirco Mueller, Stefan Noesen and Kyle Palmieri scored in the second period for New Jersey.

Keith Kinkaid made 15 saves for the Devils, and Scott Wedgewood stopped all 14 shots he faced.

Braden Holtby was charged with the loss despite making 18 saves on 19 shots. Vitek Vanecek allowed three goals on 17 shots.