Giants waive WR King, sign LB Grant from practice squad

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have waived wide receiver Tavarres King and signed linebacker Curtis Grant from their practice squad.

The Giants made the move hours before their Monday night game against the Detroit Lions because of a lower leg injury to starting middle linebacker B.J. Goodson, who had 18 tackles in a loss to Dallas last weekend. He was hurt in practice this week.

New York already declared backup middle linebacker Keenan Robinson out because of a concussion.

Grant, who led the Giants in tackles in the preseason, was waived in the final cut.