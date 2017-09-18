Panthers TE Olsen has foot surgery; recovery time uncertain

He did catch a career-high 54 passes for 528 yards and five TDs for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011.

"We're not going to change the offence because Greg is out," Rivera said. "We're going to do the things that we do. These are the things that we have been practicing on. I think one of the worst things you can do now is say we have to change all of the stuff we have put in. Ed is more than capable. He has that kind of ability and we as a coaching staff have to stick with what we do."

Given the way Olsen likes to work the middle of the field, more balls could be headed to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and rookie running back Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield. It's likely wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Russell Shepard could see a few more balls thrown their way, too.

Quarterback Cam Newton said Sunday the team will miss Olsen, but expressed optimism that he won't be lost for the season.

"Granted, Greg is an extremely key artery for our team, as well as this offence, but Ed (Dickson) is ready to blossom," Newton said. "He's a diamond in the rough. I don't want to put too much on Ed, but he's be making plays for us - very subtle over the years. That's why he's been somewhat of our unsung hero over the years and hopefully, not hopefully, we are going to be expecting big things for him and knowing he's going to pick the gun up and keep shooting."

The Panthers have only scored two touchdowns and six field goals in their first two games with Newton overthrowing two open receivers for would-be touchdown passes. One of those was Dickson in the season opener at San Francisco.

Shepard said it's time for everyone to step up in Olsen's absence.

"He has 3,000 yards over the last three years, so that goes somewhere," Shepard said. "Offensively we need to make up for it. We need to come together. We need some more production from our receivers and tight ends."

___

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press