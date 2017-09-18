O'Brien leads Corvairs with a powerplay hat trick

Sean O’Brien has found his groove with the Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs.

The 19-year-old forward from London scored twice in the first period and added another in the second to pace the Corvairs to a 7-3 victory over the Pelham Panthers Saturday in the defending Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden horseshoe Conference champs home opener.

O’Brien opened the scoring on the powerplay midway through the first period. Jake Herrberg replied for the Pantahers with a power-play marker of his own, before Matt Weston gave the Corvairs the lead for good three minutes later.

O’Brien added his second goal with the man advantage late in the first period.

16-year-old TJ Hughes scored his first GOJHL goal early in the second period, while O’Brien netted his third power-play goal of the game midway through the frame. Eddie Schulz netted the other Corvairs goal in the period, while Francesco Gigliotti and Herrberg responded with power-play goals of their own.

Mark Bzowey netted the lone goal of the third period.

Brandon McCorriston made 18 saves for the Corvairs, and did not allow a full-strength goal. Sam Dallas was peppered with 42 shots.

The Corvairs now host the Fort Erie Meteors Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., before hosting the Buffalo Regals Saturday at 7:30 p.m.