O'Brien leads Corvairs with a power play hat trick

Sean O’Brien has found his groove with the Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs.

The 19-year-old forward from London scored twice in the first period and added another in the second to pace the Corvairs to a 7-3 victory over the Pelham Panthers Saturday in the defending Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference champs' home opener.

O’Brien opened the scoring on the power play midway through the first period. Jake Herrberg replied for the Panthers with a power-play marker of his own, before Matt Weston gave the Corvairs the lead for good three minutes later.

O’Brien added his second goal with the man advantage late in the first period.