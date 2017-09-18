Leafs' Lupul comments on his failed physical

This season's cap is US$75 million. The Leafs won't have their cap finalized until after camp ends, but the additions of forward Patrick Marleau and defenceman Ron Hainsey, as well as raises for forwards Zach Hyman and Connor Brown and defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, will play a factor in how Toronto enters the season financially.

Lupul, a native of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is in the last season of a five-year, $26.25 million contract. His cap hit for the upcoming season is $5.25 million.

While Lupul has kept quiet and mostly been absent from the public spotlight since his surgery in February 2016, he did make it known after failing last year's pre-season physical that he wanted to return to the ice.

"I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season," he said in a statement last September.

"Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time."

Lupul, a 12-year NHL veteran, has 205 goals and 420 points in 701 regular-seasons games with Anaheim, Edmonton, Philadelphia and Toronto. He joined the Leafs midway through the 2010-11 season.

Injuries have frustrated him throughout his career. The last time Lupul played more than 70 games in a season was 2008-09 as a member of the Flyers.

