Tough decision leads to end of Bomber division at Ohsweken Speedway

It was a tough call to make, but something had to give at Ohsweken Speedway.

The local race track announced that it is removing the small oval from the track’s infield. As a result, the Bomber division will be removed from the Friday night programs in 2018.

“We looked at the numbers,” Ohsweken Speedway owner Glenn Styres said. “The cost of preparing and maintaining a track for just one division is too high. We decided it was time for a change.”

The decision to remove one of the track’s weekly divisions was not made lightly. However, Styres felt the decision was necessary to continue Ohsweken’s development as Canada’s premier dirt track racing destination.

“Ohsweken Speedway would like to thank all Bomber drivers past and present for their contribution to the Speedway over the past 10 seasons.” Ohsweken Speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey said. “The track will be offering each Bomber team with perfect attendance two additional Grandstand Season Passes for 2018.”

One of the reasons this was a tough decision, was how important the division was.

“The important developmental role the Bomber division has played for several drivers since its inception in 2008,” Geoffrey said. “Current Stickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car driver Jesse McDonald is the all-time Bomber wins leader with 16 victories. Other drivers that got their feet wet in the Bomber division before progressing their racing careers to other levels include Crate Sprint Car and Mini Stock driver Davey Boughton, multi-time Thunder Stock and Mini Stock winner Karl Sault, reigning Mini Stock champion Mark Bazuin, Mini Stock regulars Dusty DeBoer, Tim DeBoer, and Patrick Abrahamsson as well as former 360 Sprint Car pilot Jeremy Hughes, to name just a few.”

Officials are hopeful that the current Bomber teams can return to Ohsweken in one of the track’s four weekly divisions in 2018, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks or HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

Drivers with additional questions or concerns should direct them via email to Geoffrey at clinton@ohswekenspeedway.com.