Cousins, Thompson lead Redskins to 27-20 win vs Rams

The Rams had tied the game at 20 on Greg Zuerlein's 40-yard field goal with 7:16 to play. It was set up on a trick play, when punter Johnny Hekker completed a 28-yard pass to Josh Reynolds to the Washington 17. But two penalties stalled the drive and the Rams had to settle for the field goal.

After Grant's score, Mason Foster sealed the win with 1:37 to go by intercepting Jared Goff.

Cousins had a much better day than in a season-opening loss to Philadelphia, when he had three turnovers. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions.

THE RUNNING BACKS: Late in the second half, on second-and-6 from the Washington 39, Thompson took a delayed handoff from Cousins out of the shotgun and burst through the defence for his long TD run and a 20-10 lead.

He finished with 77 yards on three carries. Rob Kelley, who suffered a thigh injury midway through the second quarter, had 78 yards on 12 carries. Perine finished with 67 yards on 21 carries.

McVAY: The 31-year-old worked for the Redskins for seven seasons, including the last three as offensive co-ordinator under Gruden, before being hired by the Rams as the youngest head coach in modern league history.

Despite McVay's familiarity with the Redskins, it didn't translate into a win for the Rams (1-1).

"We continued to fight back, but we can't hurt ourselves with the penalties, some of the different things that occurred throughout the course of the game," McVay said.

TODD GURLEY: The Rams, who didn't look near as sharp as they did in routing Indianapolis a week earlier, made a game of it thanks to a spectacular play by the running back.

Midway through the third quarter, Gurley caught a swing pass from Goff, hurdled cornerback Bashaud Breeland and then reached for the pylon to complete the 18-yard play and pull the Rams to 20-17.

Gurley also scored on a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter. His fumble helped set up a 22-yard field goal by Washington's Dustin Hopkins in the second quarter.

OLYMPICS RETURN

To commemorate the awarding of the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles, IOC President Thomas Bach lit the Olympic torch atop the peristyle end of the Coliseum before kickoff. He was joined by Mayor Eric Garcetti, LA 2028 Chairman Casey Wasserman and Olympic decathlon gold medallist Rafer Johnson. Johnson, who lit the Coliseum cauldron to kick off the 1984 Olympics, was drafted by the Rams in 1959. Los Angeles also hosted the Olympics in 1932. The Coliseum opened in 1923.

INJURIES

Washington: Foster hurt his right shoulder late in the second quarter. ... TE Jordan Reed suffered a chest injury in the third quarter. ... S Montae Nicholson hurt a shoulder in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles: TE Gerald Everett suffered a thigh injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Redskins host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night.

Los Angeles: The Rams play their NFC West opener at San Francisco on Thursday night.

By Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press