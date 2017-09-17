Steelers defence turning heads, Vikings struggle without QB

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree was so locked in to his assignment, that he had no clue the Minnesota Vikings started Case Keenum for injured quarterback Sam Bradford until the second series of Pittsburgh's 26-9 victory on Sunday, when Dupree found himself chasing the sub.

"Then I got back there (in the backfield), I knew (Bradford) was way taller and I was like, 'that ain't even him,'" Dupree said.

Dupree spent most of the rest of the afternoon getting a close-up look at Keenum, spearheading another solid defensive performance by the Steelers. Pittsburgh (2-0) held the Vikings to 237 total yards, sacked Keenum twice and kept Minnesota rookie running back Dalvin Cook under wraps.

For a team that spent most of the off-season talking about its high-powered offence, the guys on the other side of the ball are more than holding their own until the "Killer Bs" gets it together.

"We know the offence is going to score points," Dupree said.

Maybe, but not yet. The Steelers have only four offensive touchdowns through two games, forcing the defence to be something more than adequate. So far, it hasn't been an issue, though Pittsburgh is well aware sterner tests await after facing Cleveland rookie DeShone Kizer and Keenum — a journeyman who got the nod when Sam Bradford's swollen left knee prevented him from playing — in the first two weeks.

"You see leaps and bounds (of improvement)," defensive end Cam Heyward said. "We're better in some instances, whether it's our technique and execution. But we've got to get better. It's just two games. I'm not going to jump head over heels because it's two games."

Still, Dupree borrowed one of head coach Mike Tomlin's favourite "Tomlinisms" when he offered "we have the arrow pointing up" when asked about the strides the defence is making. Pittsburgh has allowed just 474 net yards through two games, an impressive start for a group that finished a pedestrian 12th in the league in 2016.

"We're going to be a great team all the way around," Dupree said. "Don't want to be an offensive team or a defence team. ... We just want to keep it rolling."

Some other takeaways as the Steelers improved to 10-1 in home openers under Tomlin.