Packers starting tackles Bakhtiari, Bulaga out vs Falcons

Falcons rookie backup running back Brian Hill (ankle) will not play. He was the only player on Atlanta's final injury report of the week.

Defensive backs Sharrod Neasman and Bidi Wreh-Wilson and wide receiver Nick Williams also are inactive for Atlanta.

Packers: RB Devante Mays, CB Lenzy Pipkins, LB Ahmad Brooks (concussion), OT David Bakhtiari (hamstring), OT Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness), OT Jason Spriggs (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (foot).