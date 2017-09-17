Dolphins hold on to spoil Chargers' LA debut, 19-17

The dynamic duo couldn't prevent the Chargers from taking yet another agonizing loss: They've dropped 11 games by eight points or fewer since the start of last season, three more than any other NFL team.

"I believe we will figure out how to win these close games," said Anthony Lynn, whose first head coaching victory will have to wait at least another week.

Melvin Gordon scored the Chargers' first touchdown in their new home from 1 yard in the second quarter.

THE FINISH

Parkey's 35-yard field goal trimmed Los Angeles' lead to one point with 6:28 to play, and Miami's defence held. The Dolphins got the ball back near midfield with 3:02 left and set up another big kick from Parkey, the Jupiter, Florida, native claimed off waivers two weeks ago.

Rivers and the Chargers moved 54 yards in 52 seconds to set up Koo, whose potential game-tying field goal was blocked in Denver last week.

The undrafted rookie kicker beat out maligned Josh Lambo for this job in the preseason, but he missed two more field goals against the Dolphins.

"Losing two tough ones down at the buzzer, we can be sick about it for a little while," Rivers said. "But we've got a division opponent (Kansas City) coming in here that isn't going to feel any sympathy. We've got to be ready to go."

NEW CITY

The Chargers' latest last-minute loss dampened the festivities around a fresh start for the franchise, which brought five members of its inaugural 1960 Los Angeles Chargers to its temporary home at 27,000-seat StubHub Center, which was packed with a lively mix of both opponents' fans — just like at most games in San Diego in recent years.

ABSENCES

Dolphins: LB Lawrence Timmons was inactive after unexpectedly leaving the team during the weekend. He was expected to start this season for the Dolphins, who signed him to a $12 million deal after he spent the past 10 years with Pittsburgh.

Chargers: Starting CB Jason Verrett was unable to play because of pain in his surgically repaired knee.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: After travelling home for a week of practice at their undamaged training complex in Davie, they'll travel to New York to face the Jets.

Chargers: A three-game homestand continues with that visit from the Chiefs, who have beaten their AFC West rivals six straight times.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press