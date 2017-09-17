Rosario's 2 homers, Mauer's slam drive Twins over Jays 13-7

"I put them in a tough position for what they want to do," Biagini said. "I don't blame them for taking me out. I wish I would have gotten a chance to stay in, fight through it and limit the damage. But I understand what they're thinking, so I don't blame anybody."

Rosario also homered in the fifth for his fourth career multihomer game and went deep five times during the homestand. Mauer hit his fourth slam, his first since Sept. 1, 2012, at Kansas City and his first ever at home.

Minnesota tied a franchise record by homering for the 16th consecutive game and has a major league-high 74 since Aug. 8.

Gibson walked four batters as the Blue Jays took a 4-0 lead in the first, and Donaldson homered again in the second. Gibson retired his final 13 batters he faced.

LONG BALLS

Donaldson had a go-ahead homer in the first, a drive into the third deck in left that would have travelled 481 feet, according to MLB Statcast. It tied for the seventh-longest home run tracked by Statcast this season.

Donaldson reached 30 homers for the third straight season after hitting 29 in 2014. He has an AL-high 21 home runs since the AL break, including consecutive multihomer games.

GIBSON'S RUN SUPPORT

Gibson received double-digit run support for the third time in four starts. He pitched six scoreless innings in a 17-0 win against Kansas City on Sept. 2 and another six scoreless in a 16-0 win in his last outing against San Diego.

"Maybe he knew subconsciously that the double-digit run support was going to come along somewhere along the way," Molitor joked. "We just kept firing."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Steve Pearce missed his ninth straight game with back soreness. . LHP Brett Anderson threw a bullpen session on Sunday after leaving his last start with a blister on his pitching hand. Gibbons said he should be set to make his start on Wednesday.

Twins: Miguel Sano (left shin stress reaction) is travelling with the team to New York, then will return to Minnesota early as his slow recovery continues.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (11-8, 3.08 ERA) starts on Tuesday as Toronto begins its final homestand of the season with three games against Kansas City. Stroman lost his last start despite giving up two runs — none earned — in six innings against Baltimore. Kansas City counters with RHP Sam Gaviglio (4-5, 4.35).

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (15-7, 3.35) starts for the Twins. New York goes with LHP Jaime Garcia (5-9, 4.35), who started one game for Minnesota this season after he was acquired from Atlanta and then was dealt to New York

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Brian Hall, The Associated Press