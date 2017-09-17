Kluber, Indians edge Royals 3-2, celebrate AL Central title

Duffy (8-9), making his first appearance since Aug. 22, coasted through the first three innings before second baseman Whit Merrifield committed a throwing error to let Austin Jackson reach. One out later, Encarnacion drove a 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall for his 36th homer.

The Indians appeared to take a 1-0 lead on Francisco Lindor's homer in the first, but a ruling by third-base umpire Ted Barrett was overturned by a replay review that clearly showed Lindor's shot was foul by several feet.

The All-Star shortstop was seeking an extra-base hit in his 11th straight game. He set the club record on Saturday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez (pulled side muscle) and OF Lorenzo Cain (rest) sat out but are expected to return Tuesday for the series opener in Toronto.

Indians: All-Star 2B Jose Ramirez (hamstring) was rested for the second day in a row as a precaution. ... Team president Chris Antonetti said there is still no clarity on whether OF Michael Brantley will return this season. He's been out since Aug. 9 with an ankle injury. ... Rookie OF Bradley Zimmer (broken hand) is keeping up with his conditioning and maintaining his arm strength after surgery. Zimmer had a plate and nine screws inserted into his hand, which he broke on a headfirst dive into first.

UP NEXT

Royals: Either RHP Ian Kennedy or Sam Gaviglio will start against the Blue Jays. Kennedy missed his last turn in the rotation with shoulder fatigue. Gaviglio has started twice since being claimed on waivers from Seattle.

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger will look for his 11th win on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series in Los Angeles. He was drafted by the Angels in 2011 and traded to Cleveland in 2014.

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press