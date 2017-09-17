Ravens force 5 turnovers in 24-10 win over Browns

Kizer's next turnover wasn't entirely his fault: With the Browns at the Baltimore 26, his pass glanced off the hands of running back Duke Johnson into the arms of safely Eric Weddle.

Baltimore went up 14-0 in the second quarter when Flacco completed two straight passes totalling 43 yards to tight end Benjamin Watson before Javorius Allen caught a 9-yard TD throw.

Hogan entered and promptly took the Browns on an 83-yard drive that ended with his first career touchdown pass, to David Njoku.

But Flacco countered with a 2-yard TD pass to Jeremy Maclin on the final play of the half, and that was enough to hand Cleveland its 14th consecutive road defeat.

INJURIES

Browns: WR Corey Coleman's afternoon ended after he hurt his hand on a fourth-quarter play.

Ravens: G Marshal Yanda twisted his left ankle in the third quarter and did not return. ... DT Brandon Williams hurt his foot in the third quarter and did not return. ... Maclin missed time in the first quarter with a right shoulder stinger.

UP NEXT

Browns: have another road game, this one against the Indianapolis Colts, who have won seven of the last eight games in the series.

Ravens: head abroad for their first game in London, a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens lost the first eight games in the series and have since won nine of 12.

