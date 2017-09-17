Detroit's Boyd falls an out short of no-hitter

DETROIT — Matthew Boyd's no-hit bid ended when Tim Anderson doubled with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Detroit left-hander closed out a 12-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday for the first nine-inning complete game of his professional career.

Boyd (6-10) allowed only two runners — a walk to Rob Brantly in the third and Anderson's double to the gap in right-centre field with two outs in the ninth. He struck out five and threw 121 pitches — his big league high.

The 26-year-old had not thrown a complete game in 52 previous major league starts and had never thrown a nine-inning complete game in 121 previous professional starts.

Miami's Edinson Volquez has the only no-hitter in the majors this year, against Arizona on June 3.

This was the sixth time this season that a no-hitter was broken up in the ninth inning or later — and Boyd was the first pitcher to have his bid broken up with one out to go. Anderson's drive bounced just short of the wall while right fielder Nicholas Castellanos gave chase.

Castellanos hasn't played much in the outfield this year. He was there Sunday because Jeimer Candelario was at third base, but Anderson's hit would have been a tough play for anyone.

The White Sox, who have not been no-hit since 2011, broke up a bid by Colorado's Kyle Freeland in the ninth inning July 9.

Detroit hasn't had a no-hitter since Justin Verlander threw one at Toronto on May 7, 2011.

Boyd, acquired in 2015 when the Tigers traded David Price to the Blue Jays, was helped a couple times by fine defensive plays. Shortstop Dixon Machado went deep into the hole to field Avisail Garcia's second-inning grounder, and first baseman Efren Navarro made an over-the-shoulder catch of Anderson's foul pop in the sixth.

Chicago starter Dylan Covey (0-6) allowed five runs, seven hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.