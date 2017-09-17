Lukaku compounds Everton's misery in Man United's 4-0 rout

At the end of a week when fellow Dutchman Frank de Boer lost his job after only four games at Crystal Palace, Koeman is feeling the heat at Everton.

"We need to win, if you don't win then it is better to stop," Koeman said. "Every manager in life has doubts. There is nobody who doesn't have doubts as a manager. And if you don't win you know you have a big number of players in your squad, and you have doubts about what system to play. This is normal. Of course I ask myself the question 'Why?' Why?"

It's time, though to be "realistic," according to the former Southampton manager in his second season at Everton.

"Fans, press, we need time," Koeman said. "But it is difficult in football."

Not so for United, which has won its three home matches and scored 12 goals without conceding.

RED MIST

For the fifth time in eight matches, Chelsea had a player sent off. But David Luiz's dismissal in the 87th minute for a high, sliding challenge on Sead Kolasinac came too late for Arsenal to produce a winner.

Still, a draw against the champions gave Arsenal its first point at Stamford Bridge in six years and provided a psychological reset after losses to Stoke and Liverpool in its last two away games.

"There was a battle all over the pitch and we responded well in domains where we were questioned," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said. "I like it when the team shows that kind of response. So overall I feel it's a deserved point and with a bit more freedom and less inhibition I feel we could have won this game with one or two goals difference.

"Overall, first it was important at least not to lose today and you could feel that in the team. In the last 20 minutes we played with that in our minds."

By Rob Harris, The Associated Press