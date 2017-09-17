Miserable return for Rooney as Man United routs Everton 4-0

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0 after scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes on a miserable return to Old Trafford for Wayne Rooney in the Premier League on Sunday.

United was only leading through Antonio Valencia's 4th-minute strike when Rooney, the former United captain, was substituted in the 82nd minute.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted within a minute, Romelu Lukaku scored against his former club in the 89th and Anthony Martial slotted in a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time after Morgan Schneiderlin handled.

United and Manchester City both have 13 points at the top of the table. The defeat consigned Everton to a third consecutive league loss. Coupled with a Europa League group-stage opening defeat to Atalanta on Thursday, Everton has conceded 12 goals without reply in losing its last four games in all competitions.