Dybala, Mertens net hat tricks in Juventus, Napoli wins

Matteo Politano got Sassuolo back into the game minutes later but Dybala completed his hat trick shortly after the hour, curling in a magnificent free kick.

___

THE JOY OF SIX

Dries Mertens also netted a hat trick, including two penalties, as Napoli secured a club record ninth successive Serie A victory and recovered from its surprise defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League midweek.

"We know that we can hurt our opponents, even if they have studied the way we play, against Shakhtar we didn't play as we know how to," Mertens said. "The season is long. Inter and Juve are doing well, we'll see what happens."

Benevento was looking for its first top-flight point but Napoli was out of sight by halftime following goals from Allan, Lorenzo Insigne, Mertens and Jose Callejon.

Mertens doubled his tally from the spot in the 65th after Emanuele Giaccherini was tripped by Raman Chibsah and the Belgium international converted another penalty late on following a Gaetano Letizia foul on Adam Ounas.

___

CLOSE FOR KALINIC

Nikola Kalinic was denied a hat trick on review as AC Milan beat Udinese 2-1 to bounce back from last weekend's 4-1 mauling by Lazio.

Kalinic thought he had scored a third goal eight minutes from time but it was ruled out for offside after a video review.

Udinese also had a goal for Kevin Lasagna ruled out by the video assistant referee early on.

Lasagna did eventually get on the scoresheet, with the equalizer, between Kalinic's goals, his first for Milan since joining from Fiorentina.

___

OTHER MATCHES

Duvan Zapata scored 20 seconds into his Sampdoria debut but Torino fought back to draw 2-2 as both sides remained unbeaten this season.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Spal lost 2-0 at home to Cagliari.

Lazio visits Genoa later, after Chievo Verona vs. Atalanta.

By Daniella Matar, The Associated Press