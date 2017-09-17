Leverkusen routs Freiburg for season's 1st Bundesliga win

BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen took out its early season frustration on Freiburg, dealing the visitors a 4-0 defeat on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen, which started the league with two losses and a draw, raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half as the side eased the pressure on new coach Heiko Herrlich, who played as a youth for Freiburg.

Kevin Volland opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a brilliant strike inside the left post from just under 20 metres (yards), before Charles Aranguiz - who had set him up - powered in a half-cleared corner to make it 2-0.

Lars Bender crossed for Volland to slide in and claim his second goal 10 minutes before the interval.