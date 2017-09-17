California gets defensive in 27-16 win over Ole Miss

BERKELEY, Calif. — Ross Bowers threw a touchdown pass and Cameron Goode returned an interception for a touchdown to seal the game as California won its third straight game to open the season under new coach Justin Wilcox, beating Mississippi 27-16 on Saturday night.

The Golden Bears (3-0) withstood two long TD passes by Rebels quarterback Shea Patterson but didn't allow a score over the final 43 minutes to end the nonconference season undefeated. Cal has overcome second-half deficits in all three games this season and has outscored the opposition 57-13 after halftime.

"We know the second half is our half," Bowers said. "We just don't flinch, whether we could be down, we could be up. This team is always prepared. We're waiting for the adversity because that's when we play our top game."

The loss ended a long week for Ole Miss (2-1) after interim coach Matt Luke had to miss a day of practice to attend a hearing by the NCAA's Committee of Infractions and then the team travelled to California for the second time in school history. The Rebels are accused of 21 recruiting violations.

Ole Miss then blew a nine-point halftime lead as Cal took the second-half kickoff and drove 72 yards to cut the deficit to 16-14 on a 19-yard TD pass to Vic Wharton III. Matt Anderson added two field goals for the Bears.

The Rebels still had a chance for a comeback but Patterson was intercepted by Goode, who returned it 32 yards for the score with three minutes remaining.

"The defence played unbelievable and the offence did not," Patterson said. "A lot of that's on me. We just have to get back into the flow of things."

Patterson, who threw for more than 400 yards in each of the first two games, hit DeMarkus Lodge on a 72-yard TD pass and D.K. Metcalf on a 71-yarder in the first half but wasn't able to do much else. He finished 26 for 44 for 363 yards with three interceptions. Patterson missed leading receiver A.J. Brown, who left the game with a knee injury in the first quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi: The Rebels self-destructed with 16 penalties for 113 yards, including having 12 men on the field for a punt to extend a Cal drive in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss also was once again unable to generate any kind of running game, gaining just 53 yards on 29 carries. The Rebels were also hurt by a hamstring injury that sidelined kicker Gary Wunderlich early in the game. Freshman Luke Logan badly missed his first career field goal attempt from 48 yards.