Valeri sets record, RSL beats Timbers 2-1

SANDY, Utah — Jefferson Savarino scored the go-ahead goal in the 61st minute and Real Salt Lake spoiled Diego Valeri's record-setting Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers.

Valeri set an MLS record by scoring in his eighth consecutive match when he tied it at 1 on a header in the 47th minute.

Albert Rusnak opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a right-footed blast that powered through goalkeeper Jeff Attinella's glancing deflection. Savarino bent a left-footed shot from the edge of 18-yard box into the upper left corner.

The Timbers (12-10-8) had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped but remained near the top of the Western Conference in a three-way tie for second place. RSL (11-14-5) jumped from ninth place into a tie for sixth and final playoff position.