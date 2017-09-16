Phelps, Wicks lead Davidson to 42-21 win over D-III Guilford

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Tyler Phelps accounted for three touchdowns and Will Wicks had 171 yards and one touchdown on nine catches to help Davidson cruise to a 42-21 win over Division III Guilford on Saturday night.

Phelps was 20-of-30 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns — including an 87-yard pass to Wicks — and added a 1-yard scoring run for Davidson (2-1).

Phelps' touchdown run with 4:25 left in the first quarter capped the first of five consecutive touchdown drives — sandwiched around Pat Tabor's punt-block that Austin Wells returned 28 yards for a TD — by Davidson that made it 42-7 at the half.

Guilford — which had minus-12 yards rushing at halftime — scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 59-yard pass from Karsten Miller to Khylil Miller. Miller also hit Montek Johnson for a 26-yard touchdown to put the Quakers on the board with 3:44 left in the first half.