Hubbell, Donohue win ice dance title at US International

SALT LAKE CITY — Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the ice dance competition at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic on Saturday at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex, posting a score of 108.65 in the free dance to go with the 71.15 they earned in Friday's short dance.

Kaitlyn Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of the United States earned a score of 96.90 in the free dance to edge Japan's Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed for second place.

The score in the free dance was the best for Hubbell and Donohue in international competition.

Julia Biechler and Damian Dodge of the United States finished eighth.