Jackson blocks last-second FG attempt, Liberty wins 42-41

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Corbin Jackson leaped just high enough to get his right hand up to block a 23-yard field goal attempt as time expired to secure Liberty's 42-41 win over Indiana State on Saturday night.

It appeared Liberty (3-0) had won when Indiana State's Cade Sparks threw incomplete on fourth down with 1:04 left in the game, but Liberty had called time out and the Sycamores got another chance from Liberty's 48.

Sparks responded with three straight completions, setting up Jerry Nunez to boot the game winner. But Jackson got the block.

Stephen Calvert threw for 379 yards with four touchdowns for Liberty, giving him 1,107 yards passing in three games. Antonio Gandy-Golden caught seven passes for 171 yards.