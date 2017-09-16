White Sox pound Tigers, win first season series since 2008

DETROIT — Matt Davidson and Nicky Delmonico homered, Tim Anderson had four hits and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 10-4 on Saturday night, winning the season series with the Tigers for the first time since 2008.

The White Sox have won 10 of 18 against Detroit this year. The teams have one meeting remaining Sunday.

Delmonico hit a two-run shot to open in the scoring in the first, and Chicago jumped to an early 6-0 lead, chasing starter Myles Jaye (1-2) in the second. Davidson hit a solo shot in the fifth.

Reynaldo Lopez (2-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera left at the start of the fifth with back tightness.

The White Sox have won six of eight, outscoring their opponents 69-26. The Tigers are 3-13 in September.

The low point for Detroit on Saturday was probably the second inning, when the Tigers allowed four runs after Jaye retired the first two batters. Alen Hanson doubled home a run, and after a walk to Yolmer Sanchez, Yoan Moncada singled to right, scoring Hanson from second and sending Sanchez to third.

Right fielder Nicholas Castellanos threw home on that play and was charged with an error when the ball went past the catcher and Moncada advanced to second. Jaye, who had been backing up home, threw to second in a futile attempt to get Moncada, and Sanchez came home on that throw to make it 5-0.

Jose Abreu added an RBI single and later hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Davidson's 25th homer of the season made it 8-4.

Detroit's James McCann hit a two-run triple and scored in the second, and Mikie Mahtook added a triple of his own to bring home a run in the fourth.