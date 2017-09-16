Heneghan with TD throw, Dartmouth cruises past Stetson 38-7

DELAND, Fla. — Jack Heneghan threw for 71 yards and a touchdown as Dartmouth cruised past Stetson 38-7 on Saturday.

Rashaad Cooper, Matthew Shearin and Jared Gerbino each had a rushing touchdown. The Big Green (1-0) amassed 406 total yards offence while holding Stetson to just 94 yards.

Gerbino ran one in from short yardage early in the second half and Haneghan hit Cam Poole from five yards out for a score to extend the Big Green's 10-7 halftime lead to 24-7 with 7:30 to play in the third. D.J. Avery intercepted a Colin McGovern pass and took it 30 yards for another touchdown and Dartmouth led 31-7 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, Shearin ran for a 16-yard score, capping a 12-play, 81-yard drive, to make it 38-7 with 9:47 to play.