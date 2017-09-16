The Latest: A De La Hoya on the undercard, just not that one

The fighters arrived a short time ago, and were shown on big video screens above the ring. While Alvarez was cheered, Golovkin drew mostly boos.

Outside the arena there is a festive scene as people walk around waving Mexican flags and calling out the name of arguably the biggest sports star in Mexico.

Gennady Golovkin has so many middleweight title belts that it's hard to keep track of them.

This being boxing, though, there is always one more to chase.

Golovkin, who meets Canelo Alvarez in a 160-pound showdown Saturday night, will be defending titles he has won from most of the major boxing organizations. And boxing fans will consider the winner the true middleweight champion of the world.

Billy Joe Saunders, though, owns another piece of the title and defended it Saturday with a unanimous decision win over Willie Monroe Jr. in England. The promoter for Saunders said earlier there's a good chance his fighter could meet Triple G in his next fight, should Golovkin beat Alvarez.

