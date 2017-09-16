Surratt leads North Carolina past Old Dominion, 53-23

NORFOLK, Va. — Chazz Surratt ran for two touchdowns and threw for one and North Carolina dominated Old Dominion 53-23 Saturday.

The game wasn't quite the 80-20 victory the Tar Heels (1-2) handed the Monarchs four years ago, but seemed to have the potential for that as North Carolina took a 39-7 lead at halftime. The mistake-prone Monarchs' only points in the half came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Harper.

North Carolina scored three touchdowns, each on a drive lasting under 2 minutes, in a span of 4:12 in the second quarter.

With students streaming for the exits before halftime, Old Dominion (2-1) turned to 17-year-old freshman Steven Williams Jr., at quarterback. The lefthander used a 19-yard run to set the Monarchs up at the UNC 5, but fumbled the ball away two plays later.

In the second half, two pass interference calls against North Carolina aided a drive to Nick Rice's 48-yard field goal.

Williams later hit Travis Fulgham for a 71-yard touchdown. He hit Hasaan Patterson for an 18-yard touchdown with the game long since decided.

Surratt, showing no signs of the injury that sidelined him for the second half last week, was 16 of 24 to 257 yards.

Jordon Brown ran for 125 yards and he and Michael Carter each ran for two touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: The Tar Heels looked bad, especially defensively, in their first two games, but the second came against the most dynamic player in the college game, Louisville's Lamar Jackson. They were much better against weaker competition, which could be a sign of improvements to come, and seem to have a very dynamic and accurate dual-threat quarterback in Surratt, a redshirt freshman.