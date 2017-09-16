Hornibrook shines, No. 10 Wisconsin rolls 40-6 over BYU

PROVO, Utah — Alex Hornibrook threw for four touchdowns and 256 yards as No. 10 Wisconsin eased to a 40-6 victory over BYU on Saturday.

The Badgers (3-0) met little resistance as they put the game away in the first half and led 24-6 at halftime.

Hornibrook missed on only one pass all day. He completed 10 of 11 passes in the first half for 149 yards and two touchdowns. The second half was more of the same as he hit on all eight attempts. The sophomore put up career highs in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions.

Jonathan Taylor gave the BYU defence fits as he repeatedly sidestepped defenders and finished runs with power. The freshman running back gained 128 yards and scored once on 18 rushes.

The Badgers' first punt of the day didn't come until the third quarter after scoring on all four first-half drives, including three touchdowns. The Cougars (1-3) were outgained 491 total yards to 192.

BYU quarterback Beau Hoge, son of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril, made his first career start with Tanner Mangum out with an injury. Mangum was on the field with a boot on his left foot and used a scooter to move around the sideline.

Hoge threw an interception on his first attempt and never got a whole lot going. He managed 111 passing yards and had two interceptions. Freshman running back Ula Tolutau was the bright spot on an offence that has struggled all season. He ran for a career-high 58 yards on 13 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

WISCONSIN: BYU was supposed to be the first test of the season for the Badgers and it wasn't much of one. The Badgers overwhelmed the Cougars in every way. Hornibrook was locked in and Taylor continued to look like one of the best freshmen in the country. The offensive and defensive lines dominated.

BYU: The Cougars should be thrilled to be done with a brutal stretch that included No. 12 LSU, rival Utah and No. 10 Wisconsin — all losses. The defence had been the strong suit of this team early on, but it was overmatched Saturday. Hoge had a few moments and BYU will need him to grow quickly as Mangum looked like he will be sidelined for the near future.