Velazquez earns record fifth Mile win

TORONTO — World Approval easily won the $800,000 Woodbine Mile on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.

The 2-1 favourite trailed only Dragon Bay at the half-mile mark but surged into the lead and cruised to the finish line unofficially in 1:33.05 on a firm E.P. Taylor turf course.

The win was the second straight for trainer Mark Casse and record fifth for jockey John Velazquez.

Lancaster Bomber was second while Long On Value took third.