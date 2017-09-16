West Indies beats England in one-off T20 by 21 runs

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England — West Indies successfully defended 176 by bowling out England to win their one-off Twenty20 by 21 runs on Saturday.

After being put in to bat, West Indies finished nine down after a whirlwind start by Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle.

Captain Carlos Brathwaite (3-20) and Kesrick Williams (3-35) then undermined England's reply. Spinner Sunil Narine picked up 2-15 and England was dismissed for 155 with three balls to spare.

"We had a good start and fell away but then the way we finished the game it was fantastic," Brathwaite said.