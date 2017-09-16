Houston's magic number at 1 after 8-6 win over Mariners

Joe Musgrove allowed a solo homer to Mitch Haniger with two outs in the ninth before striking out Robinson Cano for his first save.

George Springer and Josh Reddick had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Astros, who have won three in a row.

The Mariners scored four runs in the eighth. Cano hit a two-run single and Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager had RBI singles before Musgrove came in and retired three in a row.

The Astros jumped in front on Derek Fisher's RBI double with two outs in the second. Springer followed with a two-run single and Reddick doubled home a run to make it 4-0 Houston.

Altuve and Carlos Correa hit consecutive singles with no outs in the fifth before a third single — this one by Beltran — scored Altuve and chased Ramirez. Houston tacked on another run when Correa scampered home on Alex Bregman's double play.

Ramirez allowed eight hits and walked three in four-plus innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Servais said there was nothing physically wrong with James Paxton a day after he got just four outs in his first start since returning from the disabled list on Friday night. Servais said he was just "out of whack" on the mound after sitting out since Aug. 10 with a strained pectoral muscle.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers threw a bullpen session and the Astros will see how he feels on Sunday before deciding if he'll start on Tuesday against the White Sox. He was scratched from his scheduled start on Wednesday after experiencing arm fatigue during pregame throwing.

WHAT A RELIEF

Seattle's Ariel Miranda made his first relief appearance in the sixth after 29 starts this season. He struck out one in a scoreless inning in his first relief appearance since Aug. 9, 2016.

"We'll use him. Keep him fresh, keep him going," Servais said. "If we do need to start him we can or we can bring him out of the bullpen."

UP NEXT

Mariners: Andrew Moore (1-3, 5.36 ERA) is scheduled to start on Sunday. Moore allowed one hit and one run in six innings of relief in his last outing.

Astros: Justin Verlander (12-8, 3.58 ERA) will make his first home start on Sunday since being traded from the Tigers on Aug. 31. Verlander, who has started twice for the Astros on the road, was great in his last start, allowing just one hit in eight innings of a 1-0 win over the Angels.

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press