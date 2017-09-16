Capri sees off Crystal Ocean to give O'Brien 5th St Leger

DONCASTER, England — Ryan Moore rode Capri to victory in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster for trainer Aidan O'Brien to win the final British classic of the flat-racing season for a fifth time on Saturday.

The 3-1 favourite saw off a fierce challenge from the Michael Stoute-trained Crystal Ocean over the final furlong, while Stradivarius also challenged gamely before fading to a close third.

"He's a very good horse, he's an Irish Derby winner and a Group Two-winning two-year-old as well," Moore said. "He's run in a lot of good races this year, he's a very good horse and very honest.

"When Crystal Ocean came to him, he dug in. He's done very little wrong in his career."