Moriya Jutanugarn leads at Evian, aims at majors record

Moriya had chances to match her 65 from Friday's first round though let birdie chances slip after consistently accurate approach shots.

"I played pretty solid today," Moriya said, "couldn't make a little more putts."

Uehara is ranked only No. 163 yet her 14 birdies so far are two more than anyone else on the rain-softened Evian Resort course looking across Lake Geneva to Switzerland.

A strong trio of recent major winners are on 6 under, three shots back, and will play together on Sunday.

First-round leader Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. Women's Open champion, followed her 63 with a 73. Former No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, the 2015 Evian winner, carded a second 68. Women's British Open winner In-Kyung Kim bogeyed the par-4 18th in her round of 69.

Park has already played two days in a stellar group of the world's three highest-ranked players with No. 1 So Yeon Ryu, her fellow South Korean, and No. 2 Lexi Thompson of the U.S.

Thompson (72) is level par and Ryu shot a 69 to make the cut at 2 over. Ryu acknowledged letting it affect her that she had been leading on Thursday when play was suspended and then scrapped.

"It was really hard to stop (thinking) about it," the top-ranked Ryu said. "For my situation it was unfair. I just need to just accept it."

Ariya won't be playing on Sunday when her sister chases history. A second-round 74 left her 9 over and far below the cut line.

Defending champion In Gee Chun of South Korea, whose 21-under total then set a majors record, shot a second straight 70 to be 2 under.

