Dominant Vettel takes pole for Singapore GP; Hamilton 5th

"I still believe I can win it. Today I'll accept a little bit of a defeat," Ricciardo said. "I thought pole would be on, but we couldn't quite run with (Vettel) in that last qualifying."

Hamilton complained of problems with his tire temperatures, while Bottas simply could not find any rhythm.

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) qualified seventh ahead of McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne, with Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz. Jr. completing the top 10.

The 5 kilometre (3.1-mile) track, with its 23 corners, greatly reduces speed and was expected to favour Ferrari over Mercedes.

But not to this extent.

Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff shook his head as he looked on anxiously from the team garage.

He has cause to worry.

Vettel's impressive streak at the night race includes three straight wins from 2011-13 during his run of four straight F1 titles with former team Red Bull.

And while Hamilton arrived here in better form, having won in Italy and Belgium on tracks more suited to Mercedes, he has not looked sharp this weekend.

Qualifying is split into three parts, with five drivers going out of Q1 and Q2 to leave 10 fighting it out for pole in Q3.

Brazilian driver Felipe Massa bumped into the barriers in Q1, while his Williams teammate Lance Stroll of Montreal struggled to control his car and Pascal Wehrlein took a chunk out of a wall with his Sauber.

Both Williams drivers went out of Q1, as did Wehrlein, his Sauber teammate Marcus Ericcson, and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

Red Bull topped Q1 with Verstappen ahead of Ricciardo, while Alonso was a surprise third — the day after McLaren announced it was ditching Honda as its engine supplier next year.

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon (Force India), Jolyon Palmer (Renault), Romain Grosjean (Haas) and Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso) went out of Q2, with Kvyat expressing his frustration with a loud expletive over team radio.

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press