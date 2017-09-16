Ertz scores twice in 8-minute span, US tops New Zealand 3-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Julie Ertz scored twice in an eight-minute span in the first half, Alex Morgan added a goal in the 79th minute and the United States women beat New Zealand 3-1 on Friday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Morgan tied Cindy Parlow for seventh on the U.S. national team goals list with 75.

In the 16th minute, Denver-area native Lindsey Horan headed a cross toward goal and Ertz redirected it home. In the 24th, Megan Rapinoe headed it off the post and Ertz sent it in from distance.

New Zealand cut it to 2-1 in the 75th when Hannah Wilkinson headed in Ali Riley's cross that bounced in front of the goal. But Morgan gave the U.S. a two-goal lead again four minutes later on a tough-angle shot off the hand of Erin Nayler.