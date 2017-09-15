Flesch, Smith share PGA Champions Tour lead in Victoria

VICTORIA — Steve Flesch and Jerry Smith each shot 7-under 64 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship.

Flesh is making his 12th senior start after turning 50 in May. The four-time PGA Tour winner had four birdies in a five-hole stretch on Bear Mountain's Mountain Course and capped the bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Smith also closed with a birdie and had six birdies in a seven-hole span before bogeying the par-3 14th. He has one senior title.

Charles Schwab Cup points leader Bernhard Langer was a stroke back along with John Daly, David Toms and Jerry Kelly.