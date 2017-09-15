Opposing teams have been welcoming on the road. The Braves offered free tickets to Florida residents during last weekend's series.

In Philadelphia, where the Marlins were swept in a midweek, three-game series, the Phillies offered tickets for the area zoo, aquarium and other activities for kids on the Marlins' trip.

"Even now, this isn't (what) anybody planned on doing. But here were are playing a Major League Baseball game in Milwaukee," Conley said. "It's been pretty seamless. I'm very thankful."

The Marlins have struggled on the field, having lost five straight and 15 of their last 17 going into Friday night's game. Gordon has been a bright spot during the stretch with a career-high 17-game hitting streak.

"We haven't played very well. But it's been a different trip," Mattingly said. "It started off being a few games and now it's turned into a few more. I know that's tough for families; it's tough for guys. So that's different, but it is what it is."

In Milwaukee, Mattingly has tried to keep the routine as close to a road game as possible, even if they're the home team. Miami isn't even wearing their home-white uniforms because they didn't' take them on the road trip. The Marlins declined Brewers manager Craig Counsell's offer to let Miami take early batting practice, as is the custom for home teams.

About as close it might have felt like Marlins Park was a stand of hastily added fake, neon palm trees on the concourse above the centre-field wall. A handful of fans wore bright orange Marlins shirts. A Miami highlight reel played on the video board before their starting lineup was announced.

"Certainly, they've gotten the worst of this for sure," Counsell said. "I think if you ask most of them they are happy that the storm wasn't as bad as predicted. They are making the best of a tough situation."

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press