Injuries force changes on Arizona o-line, John Brown out

Brown, bothered by the quadriceps through most of training camp, played in last week's opener, with four catches for 32 yards, but didn't practice all week.

"He just can't stay healthy right now," Arians said. "It's just a matter now of next man to step up and go because I don't know when he's going to be healthy."

Arizona also might not have tight end Jermaine Gresham, who injured his ribs when he was body-slammed to the turf by the Lions' Jarrad Davis late in the opener. Davis was fined $9,115 by the NFL on Friday.

Gresham will be a game-time decision, Arians said. Tight end Troy Niklas was limited in practice with a hip injury Thursday and Friday but will play, the coach said.

To shore up that position, the Cardinals signed tight in Jim Dray. Dray has played seven seasons in the NFL, the first four in Arizona, including 2013, Arians' first season.

"My wife was extremely happy because this is home for us so she loves the hometown team," he said. "I'm just happy that it worked out. This is kind of what we were hoping for at some point, at the end of the career, is come back home, play a couple of games. So we're just happy it worked out."

Arians said the game will be a big opportunity for three young players — rookie wide receiver Chad Williams, running back Elijhaa Penny and tight end Ifeanyi Momah. All three will figure in the offence, the coach said.

The only injury on defence is to second-year defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, limited all week with a sore ankle. But Arians said he expects Nkemdiche to fill his usual role.

"We haven't had any injuries over there other than Robert so we should play better defensively for four quarters," Arians said. "We played really good for three (in Detroit) and if we can just sustain that for four we'd have the defence I think we should have."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press