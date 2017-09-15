Day takes a baby step with a big round at BMW Championship

"Seeing the last two days, I know I still have it in myself to be able to hit the correct shots and go out there and try and win," Day said.

It helps being on a course where two years ago, Day opened with a 61 and went wire-to-wire for a six-shot victory that took him to No. 1 in the world for the first time. He already has three eagles this week, two of them on Friday. He chipped in from the back of the green on the par-5 14th, and then made his hole-in-one on No. 17 from 186 yards to a right pin with a 7-iron.

Day didn't see the entirety of the shot , turning his head away from dust that flew into his eyes. The ball landed in rough just short of the green, hopped out and rolled into the cup.

"I was actually going to play a little bit left," he said. "Pushed it a little bit but I was trying to hit a high shot, 7-iron about 182 yards and land it there. Probably landed at maybe 181 yards. Landed just off the green and kind of rolled down. One of those ones you kind of get away with it."

Day still feels far away from 2015, when he won the PGA Championship and a pair of FedEx Cup playoff events. The following year, he won his second World Golf Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

Those were the days when winning felt easy.

"It's more of a grind," he said. "I need to make the Tour Championship — that's my ultimate goal. When I was playing well, I didn't need to worry about it. I just knew regardless of what I did, I was going to play well."

