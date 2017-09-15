Lynch fined $12K, 3 Steelers docked $24K

NEW YORK — Marshawn Lynch's return to the NFL came with a price.

The Oakland Raiders running back was fined $12,154 by the league for flipping the middle finger on both hands last Sunday in the fourth quarter of the team's 26-16 victory at Tennessee. Lynch, who was retired last season, ran for 76 yards on 18 carries and caught a 16-yard pass.

Three Pittsburgh players — linebacker Ryan Shazier, cornerback William Gay and safety J.J. Wilcox — were each fined $24,309 for unnecessary roughness against Cleveland.

New Orleans safety Kenny Vaccaro and linebacker Alex Anzalone were also docked $24,309 for hits to the head, as was San Diego's Melvin Ingram.