Rangers set to begin training camp practices with retooled D

MILLER TO THE MIDDLE: Stepan's departure will likely result in Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad moving up to centre the top two lines, and J.T. Miller will also play in the middle to start camp. Miller was drafted as a centre and played there in the minors, but has been mostly on the wing in the NHL. After playing centre in stretches the last two seasons, he expected the possibility of the move.

"I kind of had an idea this summer with what happened with some of our players," Miller said. "It's a responsibility I'm willing to take on. I think they know that. I've proved I can play there before so they're just going to feel it out and see how it goes, see where it fits."

Asked if the team was still exploring trade options at centre, Gorton said: "It's fair to say we're always looking, but were comfortable with J.T. ... He hasn't played a lot of centre at the NHL level, (but) we know in the past in his career he's been able to do it so preseason we'll take a look at him there."

NO LIMIT ON HENRIK: Lundqvist is coming off a 31-20-4 season in which he had career worsts with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Raanta was a solid backup the last two seasons but he's now in Arizona, Ondrej Pavelec was signed to fill the role. Pavelec has struggled the last few seasons and had a 3.55 goals-against average last season with a .888 save percentage in eight NHL games

Vigneault said he doesn't have a specific number of games in mind for the 35-year-old Lundqvist, who helped Sweden win the world championships in May.

"I always like that mindset, not to focus on one number," Lundqvist said. "That's the approach I like. Feel it out, it's a long season. You got to go with the flow a little bit. ... It's hard to know in November what's best for you come April."

FIGHTING FOR JOBS: One day after Vigneault said Marc Staal was one of the players who would be "fighting for ice time, fighting for a spot on the team," the veteran defenceman wasn't bothered by the coach's assessment.

"This is my 11th season, I'm not naive," Staal said. "I don't take anything for granted. I come to camp with that mindset every year — you have to earn your minutes. ... I've been a Ranger a long time and I plan on being here for a lot more years."

