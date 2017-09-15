Schlemko hopes to make Montreal home

"I still think I have more to contribute offensively than I have in the last couple of years."

The Canadiens were seeking left-shot defencemen after losing Andrei Markov, Nathan Beaulieu and Alexei Emelin in the off-season. To go with Schlemko, they signed Karl Alzner and veteran Mark Streit as free agents.

Where they will fit on the depth chart when the season opens remains up in the air, but coach Claude Julien had Alzner on the second unit with veteran Jeff Petry to start camp.

Top defender Shea Weber played with junior-age Victor Mete of the London Knights. That may have been a reward for Mete after strong play at the team's summer development camp and last week's rookie camp.

Schlemko skated with prospect Noah Juulsen, while Streit was with veteran Jordie Benn.

The Canadiens also have experienced NHL defencemen Joe Morrow, Zach Redmond and Brandon Davidson. Julien previously coached Morrow in Boston.

And there is Jakub Jerabek, a 26-year-old who was a KHL all-star with Podolsk Vityaz last season. The five-foot-11 Jerabek, said to be a strong skater and puck-mover, signed a one-year free agent contract with Montreal and has a chance to crack the lineup if he can adjust quickly to NHL hockey.

If not, he should start the season in the AHL. Only two seasons ago, Jerabek was playing in the Czech league.

"I had a big year in Czech and after that season I got a chance to play with the national team in Moscow and it was good for me," said Jerabek. "The year in Russia was very big for the team and for me.

"I appreciate (being) here and I'll try to be part of this big organization."

The Canadiens traded Mikhail Sergachev — perhaps their best left-side defence prospect — to Tampa Bay for gifted forward Jonathan Drouin, who will be given a shot at playing centre. He started camp skating on a line with captain Max Pacioretty.

Alex Galchenyuk was back at left wing with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.

Julien cautioned not to read too much into the first day of camp. They have an intrasquad match Sunday and play the first of eight pre-season games Monday.

"We're just trying to figure out the individuals and see how they do together," said Julien, who took over from the fired Michel Therrien in February. "We'll have plenty of chances to mix and match and see what the best combinations are when the season starts."

Sixty-one players were invited to camp, but 2015 draft pick Jeremiah Addison will miss it with a shoulder injury.

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press