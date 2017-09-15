Cowboys' Scandrick out against Broncos with broken hand

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas cornerback Orlando Scandrick has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Denver with a broken left hand.

The Cowboys have said they don't think the 10th-year player will miss much time after getting injured in the season-opening win over the New York Giants. It's more a question of how the hand will be protected when Scandrick plays. He could return next weekend against Arizona.

Receiver Terrance Williams and safety Byron Jones were listed as questionable Friday. Williams sprained his left ankle on the first play against the Giants. Jones showed up on the injury report midweek with a groin issue.

Rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis was a full participant all week after missing all four preseason games and the opener with a hamstring injury.